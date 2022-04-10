Facts

12:30 10.04.2022

Klitschko at meeting with Austrian Chancellor notes importance of strengthening sanctions against Russia

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko met with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Kyiv on Saturday and discussed with him the issue of increasing economic and sanctions pressure on Russia.

"During the conversation, I noted the need to increase economic pressure on Russia – more severe sanctions, the termination of economic relations with the aggressor. In particular, the oil and energy embargo on Russian energy resources. For Russia invests the funds received in weapons, in the army, in war. It invests to the destruction of Ukraine and peaceful Ukrainians," Klitschko said on Telegram on Saturday evening.

According to him, the Russian actions in Ukraine must be stopped by a joint position and efforts of partners, military, economic and political assistance to Ukraine.

"Ukraine is counting, in particular, on the support of its partners for its membership in the EU," Klitschko said.

