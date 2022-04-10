Facts

11:55 10.04.2022

Zelensky, Putin talks on security guarantees to take place after battle in Donbas – Podoliak

Zelensky, Putin talks on security guarantees to take place after battle in Donbas – Podoliak

Negotiations between the presidents of Ukraine and Russia on building security guarantees for Ukraine will take place after the military clash in Donbas, Adviser to the Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak has said.

"To say that they will meet in a week, in two [the presidents of Ukraine and Russia], no, it will not happen like that. Ukraine is already ready for big battles. Ukraine must win them, including in Donbas. And after that, Ukraine will receive a more substantial negotiating position, having which it can dictate certain conditions. After that, the presidents will meet. It may take two weeks, three," Podoliak said on the air of a nationwide telethon on Saturday night.

According to him, Ukraine is now paying a very high price to receive strong security guarantees in the future, but will not back down from this.

"I want everyone in Ukraine to understand: yes, it is hard, we are losing people and infrastructure every day. We pay a very high price. But Russia must get rid of its imperial illusions. Ukraine is the only state in the world today that will do this. And how much time it takes does not matter. We will do everything to get certain, I emphasize, very powerful security guarantees in order to permanently close our borders from the imperial ambitions of countries like Russia," he said.

"And the President of Ukraine will start negotiations when we have absolutely clear positions for this," Podoliak said.

"Ukraine has already proved that today there is one state that is ready to pay any price for the world to return to the ideals of freedom. This is Ukraine. We have no other way. Irpin, Bucha... everything has already come to the point that we must put an end to such regimes, which is Russia," he said.

