Borrell: You’re asking for more sanctions, I understand you very well

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has said that the European Union will continue to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

"We are putting sanctions on Russia. You are asking for more sanctions, I understand you very well. The sanctions that we have agreed on, are putting a big burden, creating a big damage to the Russian economy, but more has to follow," Borrell said at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Friday evening.

He stressed that the European Union would work to get rid of dependence on Russian energy carriers as soon as possible.

He said that sanctions certainly do not stop the war, they only undermine the economy, they weaken it and thus it may lead to some kind of completion or approaching completion.

At the same time, he recalled the military assistance from international partners.

Borrell said that the European Union is doing everything it can to help Ukraine, but it also feels that much more needs to be done.