Facts

17:07 09.04.2022

Borrell: You’re asking for more sanctions, I understand you very well

1 min read
Borrell: You’re asking for more sanctions, I understand you very well

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has said that the European Union will continue to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

"We are putting sanctions on Russia. You are asking for more sanctions, I understand you very well. The sanctions that we have agreed on, are putting a big burden, creating a big damage to the Russian economy, but more has to follow," Borrell said at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Friday evening.

He stressed that the European Union would work to get rid of dependence on Russian energy carriers as soon as possible.

He said that sanctions certainly do not stop the war, they only undermine the economy, they weaken it and thus it may lead to some kind of completion or approaching completion.

At the same time, he recalled the military assistance from international partners.

Borrell said that the European Union is doing everything it can to help Ukraine, but it also feels that much more needs to be done.

Tags: #sanctions #borrell
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:55 09.04.2022
EU introduces another package of anti-Russian sanctions – EU Official Journal

EU introduces another package of anti-Russian sanctions – EU Official Journal

17:18 09.04.2022
Borrell suggests Ukraine’s PGO transferring evidence of Russian crimes to International Criminal Court

Borrell suggests Ukraine’s PGO transferring evidence of Russian crimes to International Criminal Court

13:34 09.04.2022
In any case, Europe will have to impose really principled and strong sanctions against Russia – Zelensky

In any case, Europe will have to impose really principled and strong sanctions against Russia – Zelensky

12:16 09.04.2022
Biden signs laws banning oil imports from Russia, refusing normal trade with it

Biden signs laws banning oil imports from Russia, refusing normal trade with it

19:20 08.04.2022
War crimes committed by Russia in Bucha and elsewhere must be investigated, prosecuted – Borrell

War crimes committed by Russia in Bucha and elsewhere must be investigated, prosecuted – Borrell

18:23 08.04.2022
Zelensky meets with European Commission's President, EU High Representative in Kyiv

Zelensky meets with European Commission's President, EU High Representative in Kyiv

16:31 08.04.2022
New UK sanctions target daughters of Putin, Lavrov

New UK sanctions target daughters of Putin, Lavrov

12:30 08.04.2022
Suspension of Russia's membership in Human Rights Council indicates determination to hold Kremlin to account for war in Ukraine

Suspension of Russia's membership in Human Rights Council indicates determination to hold Kremlin to account for war in Ukraine

17:15 07.04.2022
European Parliament President calls for sanctioning all members of Putin's United Russia party

European Parliament President calls for sanctioning all members of Putin's United Russia party

11:34 07.04.2022
Ukraine, its partners need to work to ensure that sanctions against Russia sufficiently destructive – Yermak

Ukraine, its partners need to work to ensure that sanctions against Russia sufficiently destructive – Yermak

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Borrell suggests Ukraine’s PGO transferring evidence of Russian crimes to International Criminal Court

Seven occupiers' attacks repulsed in JFO zone, 21 pieces of equipment destroyed, two helicopters, a cruise missile shot down on Friday – JFO HQ

We expect firm global reaction to death of people from missile strike in Kramatorsk

We see accumulation of Russian forces in Ukraine’s east and south

Zelensky sees support from Austria

LATEST

Occupiers again hit tank with nitric acid near Rubizhne

Seven occupiers' attacks repulsed in JFO zone, 21 pieces of equipment destroyed, two helicopters, a cruise missile shot down on Friday – JFO HQ

President of Ukraine thanks Slovakian PM for military assistance

We expect firm global reaction to death of people from missile strike in Kramatorsk

Chancellor of Austria: Attempts to circumvent sanctions against Russia to be punished

We see accumulation of Russian forces in Ukraine’s east and south

Zelensky sees support from Austria

We are ready to fight, look for parallel dialogue with Russia for time being – Zelensky

Italian Embassy to resume work in Kyiv after Easter - MFA

Austria will help alleviate humanitarian suffering of Ukrainian people, put end to war – Nehammer

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD