16:47 07.04.2022

It is known about over 400 Ukrainians killed by invaders in Kyiv region, bodies of four people taken out from under rubble in Borodianka – Gerashchenko

The bodies of four people were found under the rubble of destroyed houses in Borodianka, Kyiv region, and rescuers continue to work, Adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko has said.

At a briefing on Thursday in Kyiv, the adviser to the minister said that on April 6, in Borodianka, the rubble of houses that had been subjected to air attacks by the Russian military started to be cleared.

"The Russian pilot received a criminal military order to drop bombs on a peaceful Ukrainian city. As a result, about ten houses were destroyed. People remained under the rubble," Gerashchenko said.

He said: "At this time, the bodies of four dead under the ruins of these houses have already been found. And this is only the beginning, since... a five-story building has been dismantled up to the third floor," he said.

According to the adviser to the minister, about 200 residents of Borodianka are currently considered missing.

Speaking about the situation in the region as a whole, Gerashchenko said: "At present, more than 400 Ukrainian citizens are known to have been killed on the territory of Kyiv region. This number will increase."

He said after liberation, some 28 bodies of the dead were found on the streets of Bucha, and the bodies of five Ukrainians were found in the children's camp "Snowdrop," who were tortured in the basement.

According to Gerashchenko, in Motyzhin, Kyiv region, the family of the village head of Motyzhin, Olha Sukhnenko, was found murdered. "Her husband and her son were killed, and we still cannot find her daughter. Next to their bodies were the bodies of three more Ukrainians," the adviser to the minister said.

In Hostomel, according to Gerashchenko, some 11 bodies of dead citizens of Ukraine were found in the building of one of the amenity premises.

