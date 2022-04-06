Ukrainian forces down eight enemy cruise missiles – Ukrainian Air Force

On Tuesday, Ukrainian soldiers shot down eight enemy cruise missiles, the press service of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has reported.

"During April 5, units of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force shot down eight cruise missiles," reads a message posted on Facebook on Wednesday night.

According to the report, "the enemy has changed the tactics of conducting combat operations in the air: it tries not to enter the zone of destruction of our air defense and does not make direct contact with fighters. It delivers missile strikes from the air, in particular from Belarusian airspace."