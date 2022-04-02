On April 2, over 4,200 people evacuated through humanitarian corridors from Mariupol, cities in south of Zaporizhia region – Vereschuk

On Saturday, April 2, more than 4,200 people were evacuated through humanitarian corridors in Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk has said.

In particular, almost 1,300 people traveled to Zaporizhia from Mariupol and Berdiansk on their own vehicles, of which some 765 arrived from Mariupol, as well as some 498 residents of the cities: Berdiansk, Melitopol, Rody, Orikhiv and Vasylivka.

The evacuation convoy consisting of ten buses from Berdiansk with over 300 Mariupol residents has already passed Vasylivka. The movement of columns of people in private vehicles also continues.

In Luhansk region, almost 2,700 citizens have now been evacuated from the cities of Severodonetsk, Rubizhne, Lysychansk, Kreminna, Popasna and the village of Nizhne.

According to Vereschuk, another 17 buses arrived from Zaporizhia to Berdiansk, which will continue the evacuation of Mariupol residents from Berdiansk tomorrow morning, some of which will try to get to Mariupol.