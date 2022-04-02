Facts

16:34 02.04.2022

Rocket hits railroad in Dnirpopetrovsk region

1 min read
Rocket hits railroad in Dnirpopetrovsk region

The Russian military shelled Pavlohradsky district of Dnipropetrovsk region, one rocket hit the railway, head of the regional military administration Valentyn Riznychenko said.

"Enemy strikes on Pavlohrad region. One rocket hit the railway. Tracks and contact networks were severely damaged. Cars exploded. Train traffic was stopped. Rescuers are putting out the fire. Preliminarily, there are no deaths," he wrote in a telegram channel on Saturday afternoon.

According to Riznychenko, the second rocket hit an open area. "Fire appeared. One person injured," he said.

Tags: #dnipro #shelling #consequences
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:20 02.04.2022
Invaders shell Luhansk region: One person wounded, seven people rescued, seven houses damaged overnight

Invaders shell Luhansk region: One person wounded, seven people rescued, seven houses damaged overnight

09:53 02.04.2022
Russian troops shell outskirts of Kryvyi Rih with Grads

Russian troops shell outskirts of Kryvyi Rih with Grads

14:58 30.03.2022
Some settlements of Zhytomyr region suffer from enemy shelling

Some settlements of Zhytomyr region suffer from enemy shelling

12:39 30.03.2022
EUAM Mariupol Field Office hit by Russian shelling – Borrell

EUAM Mariupol Field Office hit by Russian shelling – Borrell

12:10 30.03.2022
Russian occupiers shell Nizhyn, one person killed, six civilians wounded, incl one child - mayor

Russian occupiers shell Nizhyn, one person killed, six civilians wounded, incl one child - mayor

11:23 30.03.2022
Some 185 transformer substations blacked out due to shelling, more than 30,000 residents left without electricity near Severodonetsk – regional authorities

Some 185 transformer substations blacked out due to shelling, more than 30,000 residents left without electricity near Severodonetsk – regional authorities

10:18 30.03.2022
Russian military shell Chernihiv overnight, air strikes hit Nizhyn – authorities

Russian military shell Chernihiv overnight, air strikes hit Nizhyn – authorities

10:00 30.03.2022
Kreminna bombed from air, positional battles in Popasna, Rubizhne continue – Luhansk authorities

Kreminna bombed from air, positional battles in Popasna, Rubizhne continue – Luhansk authorities

09:34 30.03.2022
Death toll from rocket attack on Mykolaiv rises to 12, 33 injured – State Emergency Service

Death toll from rocket attack on Mykolaiv rises to 12, 33 injured – State Emergency Service

09:17 30.03.2022
Occupiers shell Lysychansk on Wed morning, casualties reported – Luhansk authorities

Occupiers shell Lysychansk on Wed morning, casualties reported – Luhansk authorities

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Italy ready to become guarantor for Ukraine – FM

Russian forces again destroyed in Chornobayivka, column from Kursk region broken in north – Arestovych

Russian occupants hit Balakliya district hospital, patients, staff need immediate evacuation - Synehubov

As result of series of explosions in ZNPP satellite town Energodar, four people injured

Ukrainian servicemen released as part of exchange soon to be at home with their families - Vereschuk

LATEST

Italy ready to become guarantor for Ukraine – FM

Russian forces again destroyed in Chornobayivka, column from Kursk region broken in north – Arestovych

Russian occupants hit Balakliya district hospital, patients, staff need immediate evacuation - Synehubov

Russian projectile hit Chernihiv Regional Oncology Center: 2 people injured, 1 shell-shocked

Ukrainian, Japanese FMs meet in Warsaw, discussing steps to apply additional sanctions against Russia

Some 35 killed as result of enemy missile hitting Mykolaiv Regional State Administration – Emergency Service

Ambassadors of G7 countries to help Ukraine receive humanitarian, economic support

Arestovych urges Ukrainians to return to work where possible

Either direct embargo on all energy resources or closure of ports for Russia to help bring down Russian economy, stop killing of Ukrainians

Zelensky holds talks with President of Latvia, thanks for significant support

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD