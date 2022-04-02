Rocket hits railroad in Dnirpopetrovsk region

The Russian military shelled Pavlohradsky district of Dnipropetrovsk region, one rocket hit the railway, head of the regional military administration Valentyn Riznychenko said.

"Enemy strikes on Pavlohrad region. One rocket hit the railway. Tracks and contact networks were severely damaged. Cars exploded. Train traffic was stopped. Rescuers are putting out the fire. Preliminarily, there are no deaths," he wrote in a telegram channel on Saturday afternoon.

According to Riznychenko, the second rocket hit an open area. "Fire appeared. One person injured," he said.