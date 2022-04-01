Some 28 people die as a result of shelling of regional administration building in Mykolaiv - Kim

The number of people killed as a result of a shell hitting the building of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration has grown to 28 people, head of the regional administration Vitaliy Kim said.

"Some 28 victims from the missile for now," Kim wrote on Telegram on Friday.

He also said that a negotiator, who negotiated the surrender of weapons by the occupiers, if there was a tough command, died in the building of the regional administration.

"Now there is no person, but the team will be," Kim emphasized.

Earlier, the State Emergency Service as of 07:00 reported 24 victims of a rocket attack on the regional administration: rescuers pulled out 23 bodies of the dead from under the rubble and one person died in the hospital.