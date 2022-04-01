Facts

13:59 01.04.2022

Some 28 people die as a result of shelling of regional administration building in Mykolaiv - Kim

1 min read
Some 28 people die as a result of shelling of regional administration building in Mykolaiv - Kim

The number of people killed as a result of a shell hitting the building of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration has grown to 28 people, head of the regional administration Vitaliy Kim said.

"Some 28 victims from the missile for now," Kim wrote on Telegram on Friday.

He also said that a negotiator, who negotiated the surrender of weapons by the occupiers, if there was a tough command, died in the building of the regional administration.

"Now there is no person, but the team will be," Kim emphasized.

Earlier, the State Emergency Service as of 07:00 reported 24 victims of a rocket attack on the regional administration: rescuers pulled out 23 bodies of the dead from under the rubble and one person died in the hospital.

Tags: #war #mykolaiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:52 01.04.2022
Interior Ministry urges residents of Kyiv region not to rush to return home after liberation of territories

Interior Ministry urges residents of Kyiv region not to rush to return home after liberation of territories

11:14 01.04.2022
Russia's Eastern Military District augmenting force strength, moving forces into eastern, southern Ukrainian regions – AFU General Staff

Russia's Eastern Military District augmenting force strength, moving forces into eastern, southern Ukrainian regions – AFU General Staff

15:56 31.03.2022
Editors and owners of Ukrainian media have created humanitarian project "Find loved ones"

Editors and owners of Ukrainian media have created humanitarian project "Find loved ones"

15:10 31.03.2022
Death toll from shelling of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration increases to 20 people – Emergency Service

Death toll from shelling of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration increases to 20 people – Emergency Service

13:31 31.03.2022
UN investigating into allegations about forced evacuation of Mariupol residents to Russia

UN investigating into allegations about forced evacuation of Mariupol residents to Russia

10:23 31.03.2022
Since start of full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia 148 children died, 232 children injured – ombudsman

Since start of full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia 148 children died, 232 children injured – ombudsman

09:32 31.03.2022
There are about 1,000 Wagner PMC fighters in Donbas – Pentagon

There are about 1,000 Wagner PMC fighters in Donbas – Pentagon

09:16 31.03.2022
Death toll in Mykolaiv Regional State Administration strike grows to 16 people – State Emergency Service

Death toll in Mykolaiv Regional State Administration strike grows to 16 people – State Emergency Service

18:07 30.03.2022
Emergency Service: As result of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, 15 killed, 33 wounded

Emergency Service: As result of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, 15 killed, 33 wounded

15:20 30.03.2022
Businessman Khmelnytsky urges to use all chances for ceasefire agreements

Businessman Khmelnytsky urges to use all chances for ceasefire agreements

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Defense Ministry does not confirm or refute info on involvement of Ukraine in fire at oil depot in Belgorod

Any initiatives to establish peace in Ukraine should not freeze conflict – Kuleba

Ukraine still has no Russia's response to proposals voiced in Istanbul – Kuleba

Russian forces continue to block Chernihiv, Kharkiv, trying to take Popasna, Rubizhne, Mariupol – General Staff

Mariupol City Council calls on world community to recognize Russia's actions as genocide

LATEST

Germany approves supply of APC of GDR era to Ukraine – media

Ukraine's Defense Ministry does not confirm or refute info on involvement of Ukraine in fire at oil depot in Belgorod

Vodafone Ukraine makes free calls to Ukrainian embassies for evacuated Ukrainians

Any initiatives to establish peace in Ukraine should not freeze conflict – Kuleba

Ukraine continues to insist on closing skies, but considers issue realistically – Yermak

Ukraine still has no Russia's response to proposals voiced in Istanbul – Kuleba

Russian forces continue to block Chernihiv, Kharkiv, trying to take Popasna, Rubizhne, Mariupol – General Staff

Passenger traffic on border's western section remains stable on March 31 – border guards

In Melitopol, invaders take three directors of local schools in unknown direction

Hostomel administration head urges residents not to try to return: village in zone of enemy shelling

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD