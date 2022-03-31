Australia to provide Ukraine with additional AUD 25 mln military aid

Australia continues to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia's illegal and unprovoked invasion and will provide Kyiv with another AUD 25 million (about $18.8 million) of military assistance at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Cabinet of Ministers, Australian Ambassador to Ukraine Bruce Edwards said.

"Total Australia's military assistance to date: AUD 116 million (about $87 million)," he said on Twitter on Thursday.

In turn, Ukrainian Ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko, who arrived in the destination country only five days ago, noted on Facebook the huge support of the Australian people.

"Managed to get a meeting with the Minister of Defense, Minister of Health, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Prime Minister in one day. President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to two Chambers of the Australian Parliament was a highlight of the day for all the news channels in the country," he said.

Myroshnychenko said that in addition to this support, Australia's humanitarian aid to Ukraine amounts to AUD 65 million, some 70,000 tonnes of thermal coal to meet Ukraine's energy needs. The same list includes temporary protection visas and support for Ukrainian community groups in Australia.

"The new AUD 25 million package of additional defensive military assistance will include tactical decoys, unmanned aerial and unmanned ground systems, rations and medical supplies," the Ukrainian ambassador said.

According to him, the Australian government will continue to identify opportunities for further military assistance where it is able to provide a required capability to the Armed Forces of Ukraine expeditiously.