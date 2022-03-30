Facts

18:15 30.03.2022

Occupants mine Kharkiv region using banned Medallion anti-personnel mines – ombudsman

Occupants mine Kharkiv region using banned Medallion anti-personnel mines – ombudsman

Russian troops are mining Kharkiv region with prohibited POM-3 Medallion anti-personnel mines, which are produced only in Russia, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova has said.

"The occupiers are mining Ukrainian soil with their newest POM-3 Medallion anti-personnel mines. Cases of using mines with a seismic target sensor have been recorded in the Kharkiv region. Russian invaders use them in remote mining of the region's terrain," the ombudsman said in Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to the statement that the mine is equipped with an electronic seismic sensor that receives a soil vibration signal and provides undermining, if the vibration amplitude corresponds to human steps, after which the warhead of the mine flies to a height of about one and a half meters and explodes.

"The use of POM-3 mines is not allowed by the Ottawa Convention on the Ban of Anti-Personnel Mines, since they are weapons of war of indiscriminate action. Such mines are produced only in Russia," Denisova said.

According to the Ukrainian ombudsman, such actions by the occupiers are a violation of the Protocol on Prohibition or Restriction of the Use of Mines, Booby-Traps and Others to the Geneva Conventions of August 12, 1949, regarding the protection of victims of international armed conflicts.

