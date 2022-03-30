Withdrawal of Russian troops from Chornobyl, Zaporizhia NPPs should be considered at different levels – IAEA head

The issue of liberation of the Chornobyl and Zaporizhia nuclear power plants occupied by Russian troops should be considered at different levels, it also depends on reaching agreements between the parties on a ceasefire, Director General of the International Nuclear Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi has said.

"There are different levels about this. And we hope that a ceasefire will come soon, and the negotiations that are taking place at the moment between your government and the government of the Russian Federation will bring peace that we all want," he said during a meeting with workers from Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP on Wednesday, the video of which was posted on the Telegram channel of National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom.

At the same time, Grossi called the situation with the capture of the plants critical.

"As far as we are concerned, the IAEA, we treat this as a major crisis, this is not business as usual and we will continue discussing this issue until there is a solution," the IAEA Director General said, noting that the attention of journalists from all over the world is riveted to it, and this is a guarantee that that events at nuclear power plants cannot be hidden.

"I want to believe that the fact that the IAEA is talking about this every single day that I am requested by journalists all over the world about this. This is also a way to keep the world focusing on this, not forgetting what is going on here, and in particular, in the nuclear facilities," the head of the IAEA said.

He thanked the staff of Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP, noting that they protect a very important infrastructure in difficult times.

According to him, issues of support and assistance to Ukraine will be discussed during his visit.

The head of the IAEA said that representatives of many countries have approached us with proposals to provide support through our organization.

As reported, Grossi's visit to Ukraine began on Tuesday and will last for several days.