Ukrhydroenergo intends to export electricity to Europe – CEO

Electricity export to European markets would increase the financial liquidity of PJSC Ukrhydroenergo due to higher prices, Ihor Syrota, CEO of the company, has said.

"As for Ukrhydroenergo, its main role is to provide the emergency reserve, ancillary services and balancing services that any power system needs. These are mandatory segments and well-paid in Europe. If we enter this market, it would be very good for the financial liquidity. And we are moving towards this," Syrota said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, he said that "the benefits will be greater than in the domestic market."

Syrota admitted that the entry into the European market could be as early as next month.

"I think that in the situation with electricity prices and its shortage, which is now in Europe, with the attitude towards us, with the reliability of our power system that the Europeans saw, within a month we will be able to enter their markets," he said.