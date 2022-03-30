Facts

12:39 30.03.2022

EUAM Mariupol Field Office hit by Russian shelling – Borrell

EUAM Mariupol Field Office hit by Russian shelling – Borrell

The premises of the EU Advisory Mission Ukraine (EUAM) Mariupol Field Office were recently hit by Russian shelling, High Representative Josep Borrell has said.

"The EU Advisory Mission Ukraine (EUAM) has obtained credible information that the premises of its Mariupol Field Office were recently hit by Russian shelling. The EUAM office and equipment sustained major damage. No Mission members or contractors were injured. We strongly condemn these attacks, as well as any attack targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure," Borrell said in a statement released by the European Union External Action (EEAS).

"We demand Russia to cease its military offensive immediately and unconditionally withdraw all forces and military equipment form the entire territory of Ukraine, as called for by UN General Assembly resolutions and ordered by the International Court of Justice," Borrell said.

