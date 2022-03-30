Facts

10:17 30.03.2022

Russia deploys about 2,000 military personnel from military bases in Russia-occupied Georgia to Ukraine – AFU General Sta

2 min read
Russia deploys about 2,000 military personnel from military bases in Russia-occupied Georgia to Ukraine – AFU General Sta

To reinforce the its contingent in Ukraine, Russia deployed about 2,000 military personnel from the occupied territories of Georgia, forming five battalion tactical groups (BTGs), the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has reported.

"In order to recruit the armed forces of the Russian Federation, units of the 4th (Tskhinvali region, South Ossetia) and 7th (Abkhazia) military contingents based in Russia-occupied Georgia (part of Russia's Southern Military District) were transferred to the territory of Ukraine. Three BTGs were created from units of the 4th military base and sent to Ukraine with a total number of up to 1,200 people of Russian and Ossetian military personnel. Two BTGs were formed from the units of the 7th military base numbering about soldiers," the General Staff said on Wednesday.

In Russia-occupied areas in Zaporozhia and Kherson regions, the enemy continues to commit illegal acts against the local population.

In particular, in the settlement of Velyka Bilozerka, Russian units dispersed throughout the settlement, placing military equipment between residential buildings.

In the city of Melitopol, invaders set up checkpoints on the outskirts of the city to strengthen their control over the area.

The General Staff said that the invaders continue to rob houses and apartments of local residents, detain pro-Ukraine activists and government officials.

"In the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, the occupying authorities plan to conduct another wave of mobilization from April 1 of this year. It is possible that there will be such attempts in the recently occupied territories of the region," the General Staff said.

According to available information, Russia's armed forces continue to experience problems with the staffing of units. Thus, conscripts of the 26th Tank Regiment from the 47th Tank Division, who signed contracts after their participation in the war with Ukraine, began to request termination of their contracts.

The grouping of the Joint Forces in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions over the past day repulsed four attacks of the Russian invaders. Our soldiers destroyed seven tanks, seven armored vehicles, two military vehicles and an anti-tank gun. The enemy also suffered losses in manpower.

Tags: #afu #war
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:58 30.03.2022
Issue of lifting sanctions cannot be raised until war ends and we return what belongs to us – Zelensky

Issue of lifting sanctions cannot be raised until war ends and we return what belongs to us – Zelensky

09:37 30.03.2022
Some 145 children killed amid Russia’s armed aggression in Ukraine – PGO

Some 145 children killed amid Russia’s armed aggression in Ukraine – PGO

20:20 29.03.2022
Help Ukraine ready to provide its logistics facilities to UNICEF, World Food Program, other charitable organizations

Help Ukraine ready to provide its logistics facilities to UNICEF, World Food Program, other charitable organizations

18:54 29.03.2022
Enemies abduct 11 mayors, eight other officials of municipalities since Feb 24 – Klitschko

Enemies abduct 11 mayors, eight other officials of municipalities since Feb 24 – Klitschko

14:37 29.03.2022
People who make decisions in Russia think they will get away with it – Zelensky

People who make decisions in Russia think they will get away with it – Zelensky

13:20 29.03.2022
Death toll from shelling of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration increases to three people, 22 people injured - State Emergency Service

Death toll from shelling of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration increases to three people, 22 people injured - State Emergency Service

12:34 29.03.2022
AFU continue to hold all-round defense of Mariupol, restrain enemy advance in Chernihiv - General Staff

AFU continue to hold all-round defense of Mariupol, restrain enemy advance in Chernihiv - General Staff

09:56 29.03.2022
Enemy continues to inflict air strikes on residential areas - General Staff

Enemy continues to inflict air strikes on residential areas - General Staff

09:45 29.03.2022
On Monday, Ukrainian defenders destroy 17 enemy air targets – Air Force Command

On Monday, Ukrainian defenders destroy 17 enemy air targets – Air Force Command

09:41 29.03.2022
Russia loses 17,200 personnel, 597 tanks, 127 aircraft since Feb 24 in Ukraine - General Staff

Russia loses 17,200 personnel, 597 tanks, 127 aircraft since Feb 24 in Ukraine - General Staff

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Issue of lifting sanctions cannot be raised until war ends and we return what belongs to us – Zelensky

Some 145 children killed amid Russia’s armed aggression in Ukraine – PGO

Signals from negotiation platforms with Russia can be called positive, but they do not drown out shell explosions – Zelensky

Govt forms strategic food reserves for several years in Ukraine – PM

Nine killed, 28 wounded over missile attack in Mykolaiv – PGO

LATEST

Russian military shell Chernihiv overnight, air strikes hit Nizhyn – authorities

Kreminna bombed from air, positional battles in Popasna, Rubizhne continue – Luhansk authorities

It's too early to say that Russians reduce intensity of hostilities in Kyiv, Chernihiv regions - Denysenko

Russian aggressor inflicts 3 blows on industrial facilities in Khmelnytsky region - head of regional administration

Death toll from rocket attack on Mykolaiv rises to 12, 33 injured – State Emergency Service

Signals from negotiation platforms with Russia can be called positive, but they do not drown out shell explosions – Zelensky

Occupiers shell Lysychansk on Wed morning, casualties reported – Luhansk authorities

Russia's signing of multilateral treaty on Ukraine's security guarantees imposes burdens on it – Podoliak

Govt forms strategic food reserves for several years in Ukraine – PM

Russia trying to launch campaign about allegedly bad attitude towards prisoners in order to compromise Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD