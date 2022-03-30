Russia deploys about 2,000 military personnel from military bases in Russia-occupied Georgia to Ukraine – AFU General Sta

To reinforce the its contingent in Ukraine, Russia deployed about 2,000 military personnel from the occupied territories of Georgia, forming five battalion tactical groups (BTGs), the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has reported.

"In order to recruit the armed forces of the Russian Federation, units of the 4th (Tskhinvali region, South Ossetia) and 7th (Abkhazia) military contingents based in Russia-occupied Georgia (part of Russia's Southern Military District) were transferred to the territory of Ukraine. Three BTGs were created from units of the 4th military base and sent to Ukraine with a total number of up to 1,200 people of Russian and Ossetian military personnel. Two BTGs were formed from the units of the 7th military base numbering about soldiers," the General Staff said on Wednesday.

In Russia-occupied areas in Zaporozhia and Kherson regions, the enemy continues to commit illegal acts against the local population.

In particular, in the settlement of Velyka Bilozerka, Russian units dispersed throughout the settlement, placing military equipment between residential buildings.

In the city of Melitopol, invaders set up checkpoints on the outskirts of the city to strengthen their control over the area.

The General Staff said that the invaders continue to rob houses and apartments of local residents, detain pro-Ukraine activists and government officials.

"In the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, the occupying authorities plan to conduct another wave of mobilization from April 1 of this year. It is possible that there will be such attempts in the recently occupied territories of the region," the General Staff said.

According to available information, Russia's armed forces continue to experience problems with the staffing of units. Thus, conscripts of the 26th Tank Regiment from the 47th Tank Division, who signed contracts after their participation in the war with Ukraine, began to request termination of their contracts.

The grouping of the Joint Forces in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions over the past day repulsed four attacks of the Russian invaders. Our soldiers destroyed seven tanks, seven armored vehicles, two military vehicles and an anti-tank gun. The enemy also suffered losses in manpower.