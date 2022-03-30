Facts

09:36 30.03.2022

Russian aggressor inflicts 3 blows on industrial facilities in Khmelnytsky region - head of regional administration

1 min read

On Wednesday night, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on three industrial facilities in Khmelnytsky region, the fires that broke out were localized, head of the regional administration Serhiy Hamaly said.

"There were three attacks on industrial facilities in the region at night. The fires were localized by the State Emergency Service. Information about the victims is being checked," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday morning.

Hamaly said that on the eve of Tuesday afternoon, the Russian aggressor launched a missile attack on a military facility in the town of Starokonstantyniv.

