Zelensky offers Denmark to help Mykolaiv after war
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking on Tuesday in the Danish parliament, invited this country to help the city of Mykolaiv after the war.
"Even now, I want to invite you to join our initiative to restore Ukraine after the war, after our victory. We invite your companies, your specialists, your state," he said, adding: "Knowing your potential, your creative economic power, I suggest that your country help one of our beautiful regions – after the war."
"Mykolaiv, the city of shipbuilders, can become such a city, a region that will unite us even more, which Denmark can help restore," he said.