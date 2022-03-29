Facts

11:18 29.03.2022

Between 350 and 400 people already die in Chernihiv – mayor

1 min read
Between 350 and 400 people already die in Chernihiv – mayor

Chernihiv Mayor Vladyslav Atroshenko says that according to preliminary data, from 350 to 400 people have already died in the city.

"Some 350 people have already died in the city. These are not final data. We have now reassigned a head of a regional health department, I hope there will be more detailed figures. I think that this figure is already about 400 people. I personally know half of these people, it is very hard to endure all this," Atroshenko said on the air of the national telethon on Tuesday afternoon.

In addition, the mayor said that there are more than 400 wounded in two hospitals in the city, and every day after shelling, about 40 wounded are admitted to medical facilities, most of them are civilians.

Tags: #victims #chernihiv #atroshenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:21 28.03.2022
In Mariupol, 5,000 inhabitants killed in 27 days of siege, including 210 children, 170,000 people remain in city - mayor

In Mariupol, 5,000 inhabitants killed in 27 days of siege, including 210 children, 170,000 people remain in city - mayor

14:02 27.03.2022
No electricity, heat and water supply in Chernihiv, gas supply carried out partially – regional administration head

No electricity, heat and water supply in Chernihiv, gas supply carried out partially – regional administration head

20:49 26.03.2022
In shelling of Donetsk region on March 25-26, 2 people killed, 7 injured, infrastructure were destroyed

In shelling of Donetsk region on March 25-26, 2 people killed, 7 injured, infrastructure were destroyed

19:27 26.03.2022
Three people killed, 6 injured, historical monument of architecture destroyed in shelling of Kyiv region – PGO

Three people killed, 6 injured, historical monument of architecture destroyed in shelling of Kyiv region – PGO

16:15 26.03.2022
Chernihiv in operational encirclement, authorities plan to take out seriously wounded – mayor

Chernihiv in operational encirclement, authorities plan to take out seriously wounded – mayor

11:29 26.03.2022
Russian invaders continue shelling Chernihiv - Chaus

Russian invaders continue shelling Chernihiv - Chaus

12:19 25.03.2022
Invaders fire at polyclinic in Kharkiv, four people killed - regional administration head

Invaders fire at polyclinic in Kharkiv, four people killed - regional administration head

09:26 25.03.2022
Since start of Russian invasion of Ukraine, 135 children die – PGO

Since start of Russian invasion of Ukraine, 135 children die – PGO

15:33 24.03.2022
As result of shelling of Nova Poshta office in Kharkiv, six civilian killed, 15 wounded – local authorities

As result of shelling of Nova Poshta office in Kharkiv, six civilian killed, 15 wounded – local authorities

14:09 23.03.2022
Russian occupiers hold Chernihiv hostage, cut city off from Kyiv - Ombudswoman

Russian occupiers hold Chernihiv hostage, cut city off from Kyiv - Ombudswoman

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

If someone is afraid of Russia, they become responsible for this catastrophe - Zelensky

Erdogan hopes to arrange meeting between presidents of Russia, Ukraine after Ukrainian-Russian talks in Istanbul

Since start of Russian invasion in Ukraine, 144 children die, more than 220 injured – PGO

Occupiers pushed away from Kyiv – Zelensky

Russia's actions in Ukraine already deserve oil embargo – Zelensky

LATEST

Meeting of heads of delegations of Ukraine and Russia being held in Istanbul

Zelensky discusses sanctions pressure on Russia with Trudeau, thanks for readiness to consider extra macro-financial aid for Ukraine

Ukrainian servicemen shoot down two rockets near Lviv - Defense Ministry

NBU urges to stop limiting hryvnia circulation, replacing it with rubles in Russia-occupied areas

More than 50 parishes transfer from UOC (MP) to OCU, more than 100 in process – OCU rep

UK Attorney General appoints adviser to consult Ukraine on war crimes committed during Russian-led war

USA plans to allocate $682 mln to Ukraine for 2023 – draft budget

Bloomberg suspends work in Russia, Belarus

Russia won't export gas without payment - Peskov

MPs propose imprisoning for up to 5 years for using symbols of support for Russia's attack on Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD