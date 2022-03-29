Between 350 and 400 people already die in Chernihiv – mayor

Chernihiv Mayor Vladyslav Atroshenko says that according to preliminary data, from 350 to 400 people have already died in the city.

"Some 350 people have already died in the city. These are not final data. We have now reassigned a head of a regional health department, I hope there will be more detailed figures. I think that this figure is already about 400 people. I personally know half of these people, it is very hard to endure all this," Atroshenko said on the air of the national telethon on Tuesday afternoon.

In addition, the mayor said that there are more than 400 wounded in two hospitals in the city, and every day after shelling, about 40 wounded are admitted to medical facilities, most of them are civilians.