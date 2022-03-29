USA plans to allocate $682 mln to Ukraine for 2023 – draft budget

The U.S. draft budget for 2023, submitted to Congress for consideration, proposes to allocate $682 million for Ukraine.

The section on State Department funding proposes $682 million for Ukraine – $219 million more than in 2021 – to continue to counter Russian hostile activity and meet the country's security, energy, cybersecurity needs.

Russia and China in the draft U.S. budget for fiscal year 2023 are called the main persistent threats to the country.

Confronting Persistent Threats: While remaining focused on maintaining a strong defense against China and Russia, the budget will also allow the Department of Defense to counter other persistent threats, including from North Korea, Iran and radical extremists, the document says.

In the part devoted to financing the Department of Defense, it is noted that the budget provides for the allocation of $773 billion for the needs of the department. At the same time, China was named a priority challenge for the Pentagon, and the need to strengthen deterrence forces in the Indo-Pacific region is emphasized.

The section on Pentagon funding lists a number of other White House defense priorities. In particular, we are talking about the modernization of the American nuclear triad – a fundamental aspect of the integrated deterrent of the United States, the development of cyber defense, the creation of a modern air force, the optimization of the construction of warships, including the modernization of nuclear submarines.

It is also planned to invest in the development of long-range strike weapons, including hypersonic ones, in improving the security of systems deployed by the United States in space, in optimizing the structure of the armed forces, in defense research, in strengthening the supply system and industrial base of the U.S. military.

Earlier, CNBC reported that the defense part of the draft U.S. budget would amount to $813 billion. It was noted that the budget includes the allocation of $6.9 billion to help Ukraine, NATO and European security needs.