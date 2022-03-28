Yerevan denies media reports on transferring combat planes to Russia for use in Ukraine

The Armenian Defense Ministry has denied Turkish media reports alleging that Yerevan has transferred its Sukhoi Su-30 planes to Russia to be used in Ukraine.

"This information is an absolute lie. All planes in service with the Armenian Armed Forces, as well as the personnel, are at their bases and are performing their duties," the Armenian Defense Ministry press service said.

The Turkish TV channel Haber Global has reported earlier citing intelligence gathering that Armenia transferred four Su-30 planes to Russia.