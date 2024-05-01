Info from Russians about alleged attack on AFU HQ in Odesa is fake

The Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security has denied Russian information about the alleged defeat of the headquarters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Odesa.

"False: on the night of April 30 to May 1, the Russians fired missiles at the headquarters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Odesa. Russian media write about this. Truth: Russian forces fired three Iskander-M missiles at residential areas of the city. As a result of the strike, three were killed people, residential and administrative buildings, as well as medical and educational institutions were damaged," the center said on the Telegram channel.

The center said this attack on civilians in Odesa is another war crime by the Russian army.