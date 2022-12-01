Cities should strive to become autonomous by increasing use of renewable energy - iC Consulenten Ukraine

Cities should strive to become autonomous by minimizing the use of gas and increasing the use of renewable energy.

This opinion was expressed in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine by the CEO of iC Consulenten Ukraine, Managing Partner of CES Clean Energy Solutions Andreas Helbl.

"Each city should strive to maximize its potential, minimize the use of gas and increase the use of renewable energy where possible. Conditions should be created under which facilities, for example, hospitals, residential buildings, themselves become energy producers. But this does not mean that the autonomy of cities should be contrary to the national energy development strategy. The energy infrastructure must have some kind of central nodes," he commented.

As reported, the Austrian company iC Consulenten ZT GmbH in May 2022 began developing a pro-bono concept for the restoration of Trostianets as a safe, environmentally friendly, comfortable city.

"We have formulated the vision of (Trostianets) gas zero, which involves the development of energy production and heat supply without the use of gas. We proposed this vision after analyzing the situation in the city, available resources, potential, etc. And the first response we received was that a gas-free strategy is not possible. Then, already during the working meetings, the city agreed that a long-term strategy to phase out gas in the future (until 2050) makes sense," Helbl said.

In addition to energy independence, the expert also named the issues of organization of traffic, waste management, sanitation and water supply among those critical for the development of the city.

iC Consulenten is an engineering and consulting company that is part of Austrian-based iC Group. It is represented in over 100 countries.

iC Consulenten started working in Ukraine in 2013. Among its projects are the technical supervision of construction of the Zaporizhia bridge, the implementation of traffic control systems in Lviv, technical support for the energy modernization project of municipal buildings, etc.