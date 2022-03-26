Two humanitarian corridors work on Friday, 7,331 people evacuated – Vereschuk

Two humanitarian corridors worked on Friday to evacuate 7,331 people from unsafe areas, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, Iryna Vereschuk, said.

"Two humanitarian corridors have been activated today. Some 7,331 people have been evacuated today," she said at a briefing on Friday, March 25.

As many as 2,800 people from Mariupol eventually reached safety in Zaporizhia, using their own motor vehicles on Friday. Another 4,000 Mariupol residents were orderly evacuated from Berdiansk on buses, and the convoy was still on its way to Zaporizhia late on Friday, Vereschuk said.

Gasoline has been brought to Berdiansk, and people from Mariupol now can fill their cars to get to Zaporizhia, she said.

Berdiansk has also received 80 tonnes of food, medications and basic necessities, she said.

Another 531 people were evacuated from Melitopol to Zaporizhia, she said.

"We are making efforts to agree on humanitarian corridors from Mariupol and residential communities in Kyiv and Luhansk regions for Saturday," Vereschuk said.