UN World Food Programme announces fundraising to help Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression

On March 29, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) will hold a fundraiser in the city of Columbia (the United States) for Ukrainians who suffered from Russia's military invasion, PR Newswire said.

According to it, the fundraising is designed for a wide range of legal entities and U.S. citizens, the event will be attended by two former governors, Jim Hodges and George Pataki, as well as members of the Ukrainian community, the faith community, business leaders and students.

The UN said the war unleashed by Russia in Ukraine is having an unprecedented negative impact on food security in a world still roiling from COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to bringing over 3.5 million additional refugees in Europe over the past three weeks, the war in Ukraine has led to a sharp increase in global transaction costs, with immediate consequences for the world's poorest and most vulnerable people.