Facts

20:50 25.03.2022

UN World Food Programme announces fundraising to help Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression

1 min read
UN World Food Programme announces fundraising to help Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression

On March 29, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) will hold a fundraiser in the city of Columbia (the United States) for Ukrainians who suffered from Russia's military invasion, PR Newswire said.

According to it, the fundraising is designed for a wide range of legal entities and U.S. citizens, the event will be attended by two former governors, Jim Hodges and George Pataki, as well as members of the Ukrainian community, the faith community, business leaders and students.

The UN said the war unleashed by Russia in Ukraine is having an unprecedented negative impact on food security in a world still roiling from COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to bringing over 3.5 million additional refugees in Europe over the past three weeks, the war in Ukraine has led to a sharp increase in global transaction costs, with immediate consequences for the world's poorest and most vulnerable people.

Tags: #food #war #aggression #refugees #funds #wfp
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:18 25.03.2022
MFA on Szijjártó's statement: Supporting Ukraine with one hand, financing Russian aggression with other means giving Russia more scope for attacks, killing

MFA on Szijjártó's statement: Supporting Ukraine with one hand, financing Russian aggression with other means giving Russia more scope for attacks, killing

14:32 25.03.2022
Kyiv authorities: Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel, Makariv most fierce points, enemy comes close to Slavutych

Kyiv authorities: Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel, Makariv most fierce points, enemy comes close to Slavutych

12:47 25.03.2022
Ukrainian Ombudsperson calls on European countries to prevent labor, sexual exploitation of refugees from Ukraine

Ukrainian Ombudsperson calls on European countries to prevent labor, sexual exploitation of refugees from Ukraine

12:25 25.03.2022
SBU detains over 350 participants of reconnaissance groups during war

SBU detains over 350 participants of reconnaissance groups during war

11:27 25.03.2022
Russia loses 16,100 personnel, 561 tanks, 115 aircraft since Feb 24 - AFU General Staff

Russia loses 16,100 personnel, 561 tanks, 115 aircraft since Feb 24 - AFU General Staff

10:55 25.03.2022
Peace deal must be preceded by ceasefire in Ukraine – U.S. Under Secretary of State

Peace deal must be preceded by ceasefire in Ukraine – U.S. Under Secretary of State

09:26 25.03.2022
Since start of Russian invasion of Ukraine, 135 children die – PGO

Since start of Russian invasion of Ukraine, 135 children die – PGO

20:34 24.03.2022
War in Ukraine kills at least 1,035 civilians, 1,650 injured - UN

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,035 civilians, 1,650 injured - UN

20:14 24.03.2022
Biden: U.S. ready to accept 100,000 refugees from Ukraine

Biden: U.S. ready to accept 100,000 refugees from Ukraine

19:58 24.03.2022
Russia decides to adjust war plan in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Russia decides to adjust war plan in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky discusses with Erdogan results of NATO summit, threat of food crisis, ways to prevent it

Kuleba: no consensus with Russia on 4 negotiated points mentioned by Erdogan – media

KSE Institute estimates damage to Ukraine's infrastructure from Russia's military aggression at $63 bln

Erdogan: Ukraine, Russia likely close to reaching consensus on 4 out of 6 negotiation points – media

AFU Command takes measures to ensure fulfillment of tasks even in conditions of possible use of chemical or nuclear weapons by Russia

LATEST

Russia sticks to ultimatums in talks with Ukraine, we need sanctions, military assistance to stimulate constructive approach – Kuleba

Issue of exchange of Ukrainian civilians captured by Russian occupiers remains open – Vereschuk

Three Russian cruise missiles shot down in Odesa region

Zelensky discusses with Erdogan results of NATO summit, threat of food crisis, ways to prevent it

Russian invaders launch missile attack on Vinnytsia, several structures damaged – Air Force Command

Russia continues regrouping troops to resume attacks – AFU General Staff

Tkachenko holds Russian cultural, media figures responsible for promoting idea of ​'great Russia' worldwide

Finland suspending passenger rail service to/from Russia as of Monday

Plane carrying Duda made emergency landing in Warsaw, he flies to Rzeszów to meet with Biden on another – media

SBI ensures transfer of 276 tonnes of Russian fertilizers to NAAS

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD