Tkachenko holds Russian cultural, media figures responsible for promoting idea of ​'great Russia' worldwide

Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko holds Russian cultural and media figures responsible for promoting the idea of ​​"great Russia" in the world.

"For former colleagues in the field of culture and media. You have declared war on us. Do not hesitate. You have worked hard on this. Sorting money all over the world, promoting your 'Russian world.' Now this 'world' of yours is killing civilians in my country. Who were not waiting for you here. It was you who chose the one who gives the orders. It is your responsibility for those who promoted and bought the ideas of 'great Russia' in the world, packaging it into a cultural product," Tkachenko said on the Telegram channel.

The minister said this is about the Russian heritage, some of which "managed to steal for themselves, starting from Russia, originally from Kyiv, ending with all the great immigrants from Ukrain Gogol, Chekhov, Tchaikovsky, Malevich, Repin."

"We are talking about the cultural figures of Putin's Russia. You either closed your eyes, but more often passionately supported your self-imagined god leader. And they blessed him for wars, for murders, for imprisonment, including your own colleagues and fellow citizens. It meant little to you," Tkachenko said.

He said that now the blood for the murders of Ukrainians does not lie on their hands.

"If you want to live in North Korea, that is your choice. You do not deserve more. Cultural isolation is what awaits you. We will do everything to close cinema and theater festivals, concert venues and joint cultural projects with the civilized world in front of you," the minister said.