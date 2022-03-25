Railway communication with Belarus terminated – Rivne authorities
Railway communication with the Republic of Belarus has been terminated, Head of Rivne Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Koval said on his Facebook page.
"Friends, railway communication with the Republic of Belarus has been terminated. This means that Russia will no longer be able to supply military equipment and provisions to the invaders through the Belarusian railway," he wrote.
Koval thanked the railway workers for their help in bringing the victory of Ukraine closer.