10:51 17.11.2025

Railway track damaged in Poland, PM Tusk does not rule out sabotage

Railway track damaged in Poland, PM Tusk does not rule out sabotage
In Poland, a section of track on the line was damaged, and Prime Minister Donald Tusk did not rule out sabotage.

"I am constantly in contact with the Minister of the Interior regarding the destruction of a section of track on the Dęblin-Warsaw route. Perhaps we are dealing with an act of sabotage," he said on X.

According to Tusk, no one was injured. The relevant services are investigating.

