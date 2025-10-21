Russia's railway on Pskov-St. Petersburg route blown up – sources

In Russia, a railway track was blown up on one of the sections of Pskov-St. Petersburg railway, which is used for the enemy's military logistics.

As sources in Ukrainian military intelligence told Interfax-Ukraine, the explosion also caused a partial fire in the rolling stock of a freight train.

Responding to the emergency, Russian special services immediately went to the scene. Mobile Internet in the area of ​​the incident did not work.

Sources in the Intelligence Agency said that as a result of the explosion, logistics and movement along the enemy's railways were stopped, which will negatively affect the supply of the Russian occupation army.