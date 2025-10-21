19:19 21.10.2025
Russia's railway on Pskov-St. Petersburg route blown up – sources
In Russia, a railway track was blown up on one of the sections of Pskov-St. Petersburg railway, which is used for the enemy's military logistics.
As sources in Ukrainian military intelligence told Interfax-Ukraine, the explosion also caused a partial fire in the rolling stock of a freight train.
Responding to the emergency, Russian special services immediately went to the scene. Mobile Internet in the area of the incident did not work.
Sources in the Intelligence Agency said that as a result of the explosion, logistics and movement along the enemy's railways were stopped, which will negatively affect the supply of the Russian occupation army.