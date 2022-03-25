Facts

15:43 25.03.2022

In order to capture Kyiv, enemy needs to increase foreces threefold, maybe fivefold – AFU

1 min read
In order to capture Kyiv, enemy needs to increase foreces threefold, maybe fivefold – AFU

The strategic goals of Russia include the capture of Kyiv, but this will not happen in the coming weeks due to the insufficient number of forces from the enemy, Brigadier General and Deputy Chief of Staff of the Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Hruzevych has said.

"There is such a possibility in their plans, but this will not happen in the coming weeks. The enemy does not have the required forces. The enemy is now moving, accumulating, patching together logistics, trying to bring in fresh forces. For strategic purposes, to capture the capital, this may be in the plans, but today he does not have enough strength and means," Hruzevych said during a briefing at the Ukrainian media center in Kyiv on Friday.

According to him, the steadfast defense of Kyiv, the successful battle formation and active actions of the Ukrainian military make the capture of Kyiv by the enemy almost impossible.

"In order to capture the capital, it is necessary to have three or even five times more forces than he has now," he said.

Tags: #kyiv #plans #enemy
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:59 24.03.2022
Since start of Russian full-scale invasion, 75 civilians die in Kyiv, incl 4 children – Klitschko

Since start of Russian full-scale invasion, 75 civilians die in Kyiv, incl 4 children – Klitschko

18:42 24.03.2022
Barcelona to transfer special equipment for needs of Kyiv - Klitschko

Barcelona to transfer special equipment for needs of Kyiv - Klitschko

18:53 23.03.2022
Enemy troops fire at mall's parking lot in Podilsky district of Kyiv, one killed, two wounded

Enemy troops fire at mall's parking lot in Podilsky district of Kyiv, one killed, two wounded

14:48 23.03.2022
AFU encircles Irpin, Bucha, Hostomel – Bucha district administration

AFU encircles Irpin, Bucha, Hostomel – Bucha district administration

14:03 23.03.2022
Russian occupiers shell Yasnohorodka village from Grads - head of Kyiv regional military administration

Russian occupiers shell Yasnohorodka village from Grads - head of Kyiv regional military administration

11:58 23.03.2022
Private houses, garages, high-rise buildings caught fire in shelling of Kyiv in the morning, one person taken to hospital – State Emergency Service

Private houses, garages, high-rise buildings caught fire in shelling of Kyiv in the morning, one person taken to hospital – State Emergency Service

09:24 23.03.2022
Buildings in Svyiatoshynsky, Shevchenkivsky districts in Kyiv damaged in shelling, 4 people wounded – Kyiv authorities

Buildings in Svyiatoshynsky, Shevchenkivsky districts in Kyiv damaged in shelling, 4 people wounded – Kyiv authorities

20:37 22.03.2022
In shelling of Kyiv one person killed, three more wounded – authorities

In shelling of Kyiv one person killed, three more wounded – authorities

16:55 21.03.2022
Retroville mall in Kyiv partially damaged by aggressor's shelling

Retroville mall in Kyiv partially damaged by aggressor's shelling

12:02 21.03.2022
Extended curfew for Kyiv, Kyiv region announced, starting 20:00 on Mon, ending 07:00 on Wed

Extended curfew for Kyiv, Kyiv region announced, starting 20:00 on Mon, ending 07:00 on Wed

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba: no consensus with Russia on 4 negotiated points mentioned by Erdogan – media

KSE Institute estimates damage to Ukraine's infrastructure from Russia's military aggression at $63 bln

Erdogan: Ukraine, Russia likely close to reaching consensus on 4 out of 6 negotiation points – media

AFU Command takes measures to ensure fulfillment of tasks even in conditions of possible use of chemical or nuclear weapons by Russia

Some 83% of Ukrainians support Ukrainian as only state language in country - study

LATEST

Kuleba: no consensus with Russia on 4 negotiated points mentioned by Erdogan – media

In Melitopol, 70 Russian servicemen refuse to participate in hostilities – local authorities

KSE Institute estimates damage to Ukraine's infrastructure from Russia's military aggression at $63 bln

Erdogan: Ukraine, Russia likely close to reaching consensus on 4 out of 6 negotiation points – media

MFA on Szijjártó's statement: Supporting Ukraine with one hand, financing Russian aggression with other means giving Russia more scope for attacks, killing

Pope promises assistance along humanitarian corridors – Vereschuk

Railway communication with Belarus terminated – Rivne authorities

WENRA calls for immediate repair of two damaged power lines at Zaporizhia NPP

AFU Command takes measures to ensure fulfillment of tasks even in conditions of possible use of chemical or nuclear weapons by Russia

USA to discuss further relations with Russia with G20 partners – White House

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD