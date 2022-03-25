In order to capture Kyiv, enemy needs to increase foreces threefold, maybe fivefold – AFU

The strategic goals of Russia include the capture of Kyiv, but this will not happen in the coming weeks due to the insufficient number of forces from the enemy, Brigadier General and Deputy Chief of Staff of the Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Hruzevych has said.

"There is such a possibility in their plans, but this will not happen in the coming weeks. The enemy does not have the required forces. The enemy is now moving, accumulating, patching together logistics, trying to bring in fresh forces. For strategic purposes, to capture the capital, this may be in the plans, but today he does not have enough strength and means," Hruzevych said during a briefing at the Ukrainian media center in Kyiv on Friday.

According to him, the steadfast defense of Kyiv, the successful battle formation and active actions of the Ukrainian military make the capture of Kyiv by the enemy almost impossible.

"In order to capture the capital, it is necessary to have three or even five times more forces than he has now," he said.