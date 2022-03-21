Facts

20:03 21.03.2022

ICRC receives information on over 500 Ukrainians being held in captivity by Russia - Russian human rights commissioner

Information on more than 500 Ukrainian captives has been passed on to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and Russia stands ready to swap them, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Monday.

"For each person captured, let's put it this way, a special card is drawn up and written by him in his handwriting, to make sure that he is alive and it was he who wrote the card, and it is transferred to the Red Cross ... For now, more than 500 such cards have been filled out from our side and passed on to the Red Cross. These are Ukrainian prisoners of war ... that we are willing to exchange," Moskalkova said on the RT television channel.

Tags: #war #icrc #captivity
