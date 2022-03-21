Some 1,271 crimes against national security registered in Ukraine since start of war - Monastyrsky

Some 1,271 crimes against national security have been registered in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said.

"During the 25 days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, 1,271 crimes against national security were registered. Of these, 922 were infringements on the territorial integrity and inviolability of the borders of Ukraine, 244 - high treason, 48 - sabotage crimes, and 57 - others," Monastyrsky wrote on Facebook.

As the minister noted, the vast majority of the detained saboteurs are citizens of Ukraine.

"Some of them came from the temporarily occupied territories or from other countries. Some only have a residence permit. Some of them seemed to be constantly in Ukraine, but occasionally crossed the border with Russia, where they were recruited, and later returned to perform the tasks of their masters... Every traitor will face the law and the court," he said.

The ministry asks citizens to be vigilant and pay attention to the atypical behavior of people in the streets, in particular, to strangers who have weapons, but are not fighters of the Armed Forces or territorial defense, especially if they are in areas around military objects and airports.

The same applies to cases of detection of suspicious items (backpacks, bags, gadgets, food, etc.) and vehicles that have been left unattended for a long time or have recently appeared in familiar places and arouse suspicion.