Russian military fire on evacuation buses from Mariupol, four children in hospital – local authorities

The Russian military fired on evacuation buses that were traveling from Mariupol on Monday, March 21, as a result of which four children were wounded, two in serious condition, Head of Zaporizhia regional military administration Oleksandr Starukh said.

"Today, more than 20 buses are trying to get through the green corridors. It was very difficult to cross the collision line, because shelling was going on. I hope we will be able to take people out and return them to normal living conditions. Today is a difficult day, as children are again suffering. Four children were taken to hospital. Three children came under fire in the former Huliaypilsky district, now Polohivsky. Families were traveling from Mariupol, escaping," he said on his Telegram channel on Monday.

The head of the regional military administration said that one child is in serious condition. Another family came under shelling in Kamianske, also a child in serious condition.