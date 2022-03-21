Russian armed forces seize five Ukrainian vessels loaded with grain in Berdiansk seaport – PGO

Representatives of the Russian armed forces seized and hijacked five Ukrainian vessels from the seaport in Berdiansk (Zaporizhia region), law enforcement officers initiated proceedings.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), under the procedural leadership of Zaporizhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pretrial investigation into criminal proceedings is being conducted on the fact of the seizure and hijacking of a sea vessel (Part 3 of Article 278 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"According to the investigation, representatives of the armed forces of the aggressor country with the threat of violence seized five vessels that were in the port of the city of Berduansk. The vessels were loaded with Ukrainian grain," the PGO said on Facebook.