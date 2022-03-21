Facts

18:41 21.03.2022

Russian armed forces seize five Ukrainian vessels loaded with grain in Berdiansk seaport – PGO

1 min read
Russian armed forces seize five Ukrainian vessels loaded with grain in Berdiansk seaport – PGO

Representatives of the Russian armed forces seized and hijacked five Ukrainian vessels from the seaport in Berdiansk (Zaporizhia region), law enforcement officers initiated proceedings.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), under the procedural leadership of Zaporizhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pretrial investigation into criminal proceedings is being conducted on the fact of the seizure and hijacking of a sea vessel (Part 3 of Article 278 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"According to the investigation, representatives of the armed forces of the aggressor country with the threat of violence seized five vessels that were in the port of the city of Berduansk. The vessels were loaded with Ukrainian grain," the PGO said on Facebook.

Tags: #ukraine #investigation #ships #berdiansk
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:33 21.03.2022
War in Ukraine kills at least 925 civilians, 1,496 injured - UN

War in Ukraine kills at least 925 civilians, 1,496 injured - UN

20:08 21.03.2022
Fifth package of sanctions against Russia to contain additional list of persons involved in aggression, war crimes – Kuleba

Fifth package of sanctions against Russia to contain additional list of persons involved in aggression, war crimes – Kuleba

20:02 21.03.2022
Supreme Court of Israel makes interim decision in favor of Ukraine

Supreme Court of Israel makes interim decision in favor of Ukraine

19:45 21.03.2022
Some 1,271 crimes against national security registered in Ukraine since start of war - Monastyrsky

Some 1,271 crimes against national security registered in Ukraine since start of war - Monastyrsky

19:28 21.03.2022
Russian military fire on evacuation buses from Mariupol, four children in hospital – local authorities

Russian military fire on evacuation buses from Mariupol, four children in hospital – local authorities

19:02 21.03.2022
Russian occupiers shell 135 hospitals from beginning of full-scale invasion – Liashko

Russian occupiers shell 135 hospitals from beginning of full-scale invasion – Liashko

18:09 21.03.2022
Ukraine cannot fulfill Russia's ultimatum – Zelensky

Ukraine cannot fulfill Russia's ultimatum – Zelensky

17:37 21.03.2022
President's Office urges officials not to disclose info on purchase of weapons, preparation of counteroffensives

President's Office urges officials not to disclose info on purchase of weapons, preparation of counteroffensives

17:12 21.03.2022
Kuleba in response to Russian shelling of protesters in Kherson: Sanction Russia, isolate it, hold war criminals to account

Kuleba in response to Russian shelling of protesters in Kherson: Sanction Russia, isolate it, hold war criminals to account

16:17 21.03.2022
Ukrainian border guards ready to repel possible offensive from Belarus - Border Service speaker

Ukrainian border guards ready to repel possible offensive from Belarus - Border Service speaker

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

In Kharkiv region, 116 people killed as result of collapse of buildings, 204 rescued from rubble – local authorities

Russian military fire on evacuation buses from Mariupol, four children in hospital – local authorities

Russian occupiers shell 135 hospitals from beginning of full-scale invasion – Liashko

Ukraine cannot fulfill Russia's ultimatum – Zelensky

In Rubizhne, occupiers fire at school, house where children may hide in basement, rescuers cannot reach place over shelling – Emergency Service

LATEST

ICRC receives information on over 500 Ukrainians being held in captivity by Russia - Russian human rights commissioner

In Kharkiv region, 116 people killed as result of collapse of buildings, 204 rescued from rubble – local authorities

Occupiers abduct five reps of local authorities in Chernihiv region – ombudsman

Net purchase of non-cash currency by banks' customers up to $200 mln in a week

Occupiers abduct mayor of Beryslav – Kherson regional administration

In Rubizhne, occupiers fire at school, house where children may hide in basement, rescuers cannot reach place over shelling – Emergency Service

Help Ukraine charitable organizations opens hub in Romania for assisting Ukraine's southern regions

Retroville mall in Kyiv partially damaged by aggressor's shelling

Fires at Chornobyl NPP threaten further deterioration of radiation situation, impossible to extinguish them

Kuleba: We share Beijing's position on need to find political solution to war against Ukraine, call on China to play core role in this effort

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD