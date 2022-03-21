Facts

14:41 21.03.2022

Western countries sign joint statement on urgent need to modernize Ukrainian air defense

Western countries on Monday signed a joint statement "On the urgent need to modernize the air defense of Ukraine," Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

"Today, Czechia, Estonia, Poland, France, Georgia, Germany, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden, the UK, and the U.S. have signed a joint statement "On the urgent necessity to upgrade Ukraine air-defence." Genuinely grateful for support Ukraine in this challenging time," Stefanchuk wrote in Twitter on Monday.

