USA abstains from statement by WTO members condemning Russian aggression in Ukraine

The United States on Wednesday abstained from a statement by members of the World Trade Organization condemning Russia's aggression in Ukraine, Reuters said, citing a diplomatic source and a Geneva trade representative.

It is noted that this is the first time that the United States has not supported the statement, which is published every year since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The statement was signed by 44 WTO members and Ukraine, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

The U.S. mission to the UN in Geneva did not provide comments.

The statement condemned the devastating impact of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on the lives of people and the economy of Ukraine.

"We are gravely concerned about the consequences of this destruction for Ukraine and for global trade, including the supply agricultural products, fertilizers and minerals from Ukraine to international markets," the text states.