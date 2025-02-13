Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:57 13.02.2025

Norway to provide Ukraine with air defense assistance worth about NOK 1.2 bln

The Norwegian government has decided to spend another NOK 1.2 billion on air defense measures for Ukraine, Norwegian Defense Minister Tore O. Sandvik said.

"Air defense has long been a priority military need for Ukraine and is extremely important for the protection of both military and civilian infrastructure and the population of Ukraine. In 2024, Norway provided Ukraine with air defense worth more than NOK 6 billion. The government has recently decided to spend an additional NOK 1.2 billion on air defense measures for Ukraine," Norwegian Defense Minister Tore O. Sandvik said.

During a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Wednesday, Norway informed the Ukrainian defense minister that it would provide more air defense to Ukraine by purchasing it from the United States. The contribution will be made through JUMPSTART, just as Norway has previously made a larger contribution for the F-16 (increasing support for the Ukrainian Air Force by NOK 1.3 billion and donating 130 small boats).

The JUMPSTART program builds on the well-established Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program, through which countries can purchase military equipment and support services through the US Department of Defense.

The funds are part of the NOK 22.5 billion that will go toward military support for Ukraine in 2025 through the Nansen program.

