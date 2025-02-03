Ukrainian air defense shoots down more than 2,300 enemy air attack weapons in January

During January 2025, the air defense system shot down more than 2,300 Russian air attack aircraft, the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Telegram.

In particular, 31 X-101, Kalibr, and Iskander-K cruise missiles were shot down; two Iskander-M ballistic missiles; 12 X-59/69 guided aircraft missiles; 1,595 Shahed-type attack UAVs; 388 reconnaissance UAVs; and 236 other types of UAVs.

"In January, the tactical aviation of the Air Force carried out more than 220 sorties for aerial reconnaissance, fighter cover, fire destruction and air support of ground units. Of these, 77 were used for fire damage, 79 for fighter aviation cover," the report says.

In addition, in January 2025, aviation destroyed 215 air targets, hit command posts, UAV control points, areas of concentration of equipment and manpower.