Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:22 03.02.2025

Ukrainian air defense shoots down more than 2,300 enemy air attack weapons in January

1 min read
Ukrainian air defense shoots down more than 2,300 enemy air attack weapons in January
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

During January 2025, the air defense system shot down more than 2,300 Russian air attack aircraft, the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Telegram.

In particular, 31 X-101, Kalibr, and Iskander-K cruise missiles were shot down; two Iskander-M ballistic missiles; 12 X-59/69 guided aircraft missiles; 1,595 Shahed-type attack UAVs; 388 reconnaissance UAVs; and 236 other types of UAVs.

"In January, the tactical aviation of the Air Force carried out more than 220 sorties for aerial reconnaissance, fighter cover, fire destruction and air support of ground units. Of these, 77 were used for fire damage, 79 for fighter aviation cover," the report says.

In addition, in January 2025, aviation destroyed 215 air targets, hit command posts, UAV control points, areas of concentration of equipment and manpower.

Tags: #air_defense

MORE ABOUT

13:32 28.04.2025
Ukrainian Air Defense destroys 841 air targets over week

Ukrainian Air Defense destroys 841 air targets over week

10:58 24.04.2025
Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to immediately contact partners regarding requests on strengthening air defense

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to immediately contact partners regarding requests on strengthening air defense

10:18 14.04.2025
Zelenskyy: Anti-air defense, planes could be security guarantees

Zelenskyy: Anti-air defense, planes could be security guarantees

20:37 02.04.2025
Unmanned systems forces hit three enemy air defense systems in two weeks

Unmanned systems forces hit three enemy air defense systems in two weeks

10:02 10.03.2025
Ukraine, Germany sign memo for strengthening capabilities of Ukrainian air defense

Ukraine, Germany sign memo for strengthening capabilities of Ukrainian air defense

13:47 19.02.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine doesn’t have enough missiles for air defense, we’d like to get license for Patriot missiles

Zelenskyy: Ukraine doesn’t have enough missiles for air defense, we’d like to get license for Patriot missiles

11:57 13.02.2025
Norway to provide Ukraine with air defense assistance worth about NOK 1.2 bln

Norway to provide Ukraine with air defense assistance worth about NOK 1.2 bln

12:42 16.01.2025
Air defense operating in center of Kyiv – mayor

Air defense operating in center of Kyiv – mayor

11:37 10.01.2025
Zelenskyy: We’ll work to get all 19 air defense systems faster

Zelenskyy: We’ll work to get all 19 air defense systems faster

09:12 02.01.2025
Air defense shoots down 47 of 72 enemy UAVs, 24 drones lost locally – Air Force

Air defense shoots down 47 of 72 enemy UAVs, 24 drones lost locally – Air Force

HOT NEWS

Starmer: Necessary to expand AFU capabilities, strengthen them, peacekeeping mandate will depend on capabilities and needs

Ukraine receives no official proposals to create buffer zone - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

Zelenskyy: Aid to Ukraine from US coming, intelligence data sharing not stopped, I hope for strengthening sanctions against Russia

Ukraine and Coalition of the Willing demand ceasefire from Russia for 30 days from Monday, otherwise sanctions – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Sullivan responds to criticism of insufficient support for Ukraine under Biden, stresses that real peace is through force

Starmer: Necessary to expand AFU capabilities, strengthen them, peacekeeping mandate will depend on capabilities and needs

Ukraine receives no official proposals to create buffer zone - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

Zelenskyy: Aid to Ukraine from US coming, intelligence data sharing not stopped, I hope for strengthening sanctions against Russia

Ukraine and Coalition of the Willing demand ceasefire from Russia for 30 days from Monday, otherwise sanctions – Zelenskyy

More than 20 leaders of Coalition of the Willing take part in talks on calling for 30-day ceasefire

Coalition of the Willing ready to discuss technical implementation of ceasefire

Rubio and Wadephul discuss ending war in Ukraine – US Department of State

Special Operations Forces receive FPV drones and mobile complexes - Poroshenko transfers aid worth UAH 30 mln

AD
AD