SBU publishes interception of Kadyrov fighters' conversation: they work as barrage detachments, suffer losses

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has published an interception of a conversation between Kadyrov fighters, from which it follows that they are working on the "cleansing" of Russian troops as barrage detachments.

"I'm not at the center of events, we're standing a little further... our task is to drive back these lousy soldiers when they start to scatter from artillery strikes... You can hear that they were killed here, they were killed there," according to an audio interception released by the SBU in the Telegram channel on Monday.

In a commentary on the audio recording, the Ukrainian intelligence service notes: "Kadyrov fighters" are now called no other than "TikTok Troop" because of their love for staged videos. As in the war, they "distinguished themselves" only by video filming and atrocities against the civilian population.

"The main task of Kadyrov fighters is to clean up and kill Russian soldiers fleeing the battlefield. That is, they perform the function of barrage detachments and shoot at their people. Although they do not consider Russians 'theirs,'" the SBU said in the statement.