Three people killed, two of them children, two more injured in shelling of Rubizhne over past day – police

Over the past 24 hours, in a shelling of Rubizhne (Luhansk region) by Russian invaders, three people have been killed, including two children, and two have been injured. A total of 24 facilities in Rubizhne and Severodonetsk have been damaged or destroyed, Head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai has said.

"During the shelling in Rubizhne, three people were killed, two of them were children, two (one child) were injured," the press service of Luhansk Regional Military Administration quoted Haidai as saying on Sunday morning.

In addition, the Russians destroyed 24 houses in Rubizhne and Severodonetsk over the past day, seven people were saved. In the shelling by the Russian army during March 19, about 30 facilities were damaged or destroyed in these two cities, and of these 12 multi-apartment and 12 private residential buildings, an educational institution in Rubizhne, warehouses, utility buildings, and infrastructure facilities.

"Our rescuers, as soon as they entered the service on the morning of February 24, were almost never at home. The Russian invasion led to 19 powerful fires yesterday in Luhansk region. Seven residents of the region were rescued. In addition, the employees of the State Emergency Service remained to dismantle the rubble after extinguishing fire, delivered water and food for the population in bomb shelters," Haidai said.