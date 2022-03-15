Shmyhal discusses tightening of sanctions against Russia with PMs of Poland, Slovenia, Czech Republic

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal discussed with the prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic the tightening of sanctions against Russia.

"Prime Ministers of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, Slovenia Janez Janša and the Czech Republic Petr Fiala arrived on behalf of the EU Council to Kyiv today. The courage of true friends of Ukraine! Discussing support of Ukraine and strengthening sanctions against the Russian aggression," Shmyhal wrote on Twitter.