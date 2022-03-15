Deployed units of reserve in certain directions regroup, launch counteroffensive, battles for liberation of Mariupol continue - AFU General Staff

As of the 20th day of the opposition to the Russian military invasion, the deployed units of the reserve in certain directions have been regrouped and launched a counteroffensive, and fighting for the liberation of outskirts of Mariupol (Donetsk region) is also ongoing, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The offensive operation against Ukraine continues. The enemy has been stopped. Having failed to reach the goal on time, it suffers losses in manpower and equipment," the message on Facebook said.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the fighting for the liberation of the environs of Mariupol continues. So, the soldiers of the Azov regiment defeated one of the units of the 22nd separate special-purpose brigade of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

In Luhansk region during the day, the defenders of Ukraine destroyed five MLRS BM-21 Grad with ammunition, three T-72 tanks, one BMP-3 and more than 15 enemy soldiers, the data is being specified.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine are fulfilling their assigned tasks to repel armed aggression against Ukraine. The units of the reserve have been deployed in certain directions, regrouped and launched a counteroffensive," the report says.

At the same time, facts of hostage-taking of civilians, robbery of the local population and looting by the enemy are recorded.