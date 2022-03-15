Rada nullifies excise tax on gasoline, diesel fuel and liquefied gas, reduces VAT on import of motor fuel to 7%

The Verkhovna Rada adopted law No. 7137-d on additional tax incentives to support businesses during the war, including, among other things, a zero excise rate on gasoline, diesel fuel and liquefied gas, as well as a reduction in VAT on motor fuel from 20% to 7% %, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (the Holos faction) said.

According to his Facebook post on Tuesday, 340 MPs voted in favor of passing the bill.

According to the law, temporarily, for the period of the legal regime of martial law, operations for the supply to the customs territory of Ukraine and the import of motor gasoline, heavy distillates and liquefied gas (for which the excise rate of EUR 0.00 per 1,000 liters is set), as well as crude oil or petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks, are taxed at a rate of 7%.

Zero excise tax is set on butane, isobutane, liquefied gas (propane or a mixture of propane with butane) and other gases, heavy distillates (gas oil), other petroleum products, other gasoline, motor gasoline.