Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
12:53 18.02.2025

No threat of stopping gas stations due to new form of receipt from March 1 - A-95 director

3 min read
There is no threat of stopping gas stations and complexes due to the introduction of a new form of fiscal receipts from March 1, believes director of the consulting group A-95 Serhiy Kuyun.

"Nobody will stop the work of gas stations only because the tax office or the Ministry of Finance did not work out some paperwork sufficiently. This includes refueling military vehicles, ambulances, police, and the State Emergency Service. The paperwork will change sooner than the market will stop working. I do not see any threats here, I am sure that officials will do their job," Kuyun said in a commentary to Energy Reform on Tuesday.

The director of A-95 noted that this concerns not only gas stations, but also all trade, in which more than 250,000 cash registers are involved. He himself has not yet received a single call or request from gas station networks on this issue.

According to him, the business itself was partly the initiator of changes in the form of fiscal receipts in order to increase the transparency of the excisable goods markets, but problems arose with the installation of the changes, as often happens.

"The form of the receipt is changing, several tapes are added, several are removed. This is a formality. But its implementation requires more time than the month provided by the Ministry of Finance. I do not think that it will be a big problem to delay the introduction of those changes," Kuyun explained.

He also emphasized that politicians should be more responsible with such statements, especially in such difficult times.

"I don't quite understand why politicians are escalating the situation, knowing that the collapse they predict is impossible. This is not an isolated case, there are inconsistencies, but Ukrainians have basic common sense," the director of A-95 noted.

On Monday evening, MP Nina Yuzhanina (European Solidarity) wrote on Telegram that from March 1, 2025, the work of all gas stations could be stopped.

"The reason is that from March 1, only cash registers that generate fiscal receipts according to the new form approved by order No. 601 of the Ministry of Finance can be used.

"Currently, not a single cash register can be modified and updated, since the National Bank, the Ministry of Finance and the State Tax Service have not approved a new protocol for transmitting information from cash registers to the State Tax Service taking into account the new form of the fiscal receipt," the MP noted.

According to her, petrol stations are allowed to use only traditional (hardware) cash registers, therefore, from March 1 petrol stations must either stop selling fuel and close, or operate in violation of the law and receive a fine of 150% of the cost of the fuel sold. She added that the period for issuing fiscal receipts in the old form must be extended (at least for six months).

