Ukrnafta sells 1.5 mln liters of fuel to military at discount

Thanks to the Pluses support program in the Army+ application, within the framework of which Ukrnafta provides discounts to the military, they managed to save more than UAH 4 million; in total, 1.5 million liters of fuel were sold under the program, said Ukrnafta Director Serhiy Koretsky.

"We have good results in supporting our defenders in the Pluses program in the Army+ application from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. Tens of thousands of military personnel have already taken advantage of discounts at Ukrnafta gas stations, having made almost 60,000 transactions," he wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

According to Koretsky, "these are hundreds of thousands of liters of diesel, gasoline and liquefied gas, which turned into tens of thousands of fueled vehicles of our defenders. Thanks to the program, the military has already managed to save more than UAH 4 million."

"I remind you that Ukrnafta provides discounts for the military in the Army+ application at our gas stations: - UAH 3/l for gasoline and diesel; UAH 0.5 /l for liquefied gas; and 30% on the gas station menu," Koretsky added.