Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
09:34 12.02.2025

Ukrnafta sells 1.5 mln liters of fuel to military at discount

1 min read
Ukrnafta sells 1.5 mln liters of fuel to military at discount

Thanks to the Pluses support program in the Army+ application, within the framework of which Ukrnafta provides discounts to the military, they managed to save more than UAH 4 million; in total, 1.5 million liters of fuel were sold under the program, said Ukrnafta Director Serhiy Koretsky.

"We have good results in supporting our defenders in the Pluses program in the Army+ application from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. Tens of thousands of military personnel have already taken advantage of discounts at Ukrnafta gas stations, having made almost 60,000 transactions," he wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

According to Koretsky, "these are hundreds of thousands of liters of diesel, gasoline and liquefied gas, which turned into tens of thousands of fueled vehicles of our defenders. Thanks to the program, the military has already managed to save more than UAH 4 million."

"I remind you that Ukrnafta provides discounts for the military in the Army+ application at our gas stations: - UAH 3/l for gasoline and diesel; UAH 0.5 /l for liquefied gas; and 30% on the gas station menu," Koretsky added.

Tags: #ukrnafta #fuel

MORE ABOUT

18:33 14.05.2025
EBRD prepares sovereign guaranteed loan to Ukrnafta for cogeneration power plant project up to 250 MW

EBRD prepares sovereign guaranteed loan to Ukrnafta for cogeneration power plant project up to 250 MW

12:44 08.05.2025
Ukrnafta shuts down illegal tie-in into oil pipeline at Velykobubnivske field in Sumy region

Ukrnafta shuts down illegal tie-in into oil pipeline at Velykobubnivske field in Sumy region

15:00 25.04.2025
Ukrnafta oil producer adds 113 new units of specialized equipment, vehicles since early 2025

Ukrnafta oil producer adds 113 new units of specialized equipment, vehicles since early 2025

17:52 22.04.2025
Ukrnafta joins UN Global Compact

Ukrnafta joins UN Global Compact

16:47 22.04.2025
Ukrnafta ready to sue for rejection of its bid for building almost 70 MW of capacity at tender – commission head

Ukrnafta ready to sue for rejection of its bid for building almost 70 MW of capacity at tender – commission head

12:49 17.04.2025
Supervisory Board of Ukrnafta updates strategic goals for 2025

Supervisory Board of Ukrnafta updates strategic goals for 2025

12:49 15.04.2025
Ukraine's Ukrnafta oil company trains its own ai models using 65 years of oil and gas data

Ukraine's Ukrnafta oil company trains its own ai models using 65 years of oil and gas data

16:41 11.04.2025
Ukrnafta, 2 other bidders rejected in Ukraine's first competitive tender for new power generation capacity

Ukrnafta, 2 other bidders rejected in Ukraine's first competitive tender for new power generation capacity

16:24 08.04.2025
Ukrnafta to develop Oleska hydrocarbon block in place of Nadra Ukrainy subsidiary

Ukrnafta to develop Oleska hydrocarbon block in place of Nadra Ukrainy subsidiary

20:43 22.01.2025
Situation with excise taxes on fuel for farmers must be urgently resolved

Situation with excise taxes on fuel for farmers must be urgently resolved

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's trade envoy hopes to avoid reversion to pre-war EU trade terms after June 6

IMF mission arrives in Kyiv for 8th review of Extended Fund Facility – IMF

EC downgrades forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 2%, in 2026 - to 4.7%

Ukrainian stocks lose up to 5% of their value on news about negotiations with Russia in Istanbul

EBRD revises Ukraine 2025 growth forecast down to 3.3% from 3.5%

LATEST

Anti-dumping duties more effective tool to protect Ukrainian domestic producers – Ukrcement head

Zelenskyy proposes U.S.-Ukraine free trade agreement to Trump – Ukraine's trade envoy

Ukraine's trade envoy hopes to avoid reversion to pre-war EU trade terms after June 6

IMF mission arrives in Kyiv for 8th review of Extended Fund Facility – IMF

NBU's net foreign exchange interventions increase by 21.1% last week

OGTSU working on connecting Central and Southern European gas markets

Green Park paper enterprise increases production volume by 32% in Jan-April

Korean concrete manufacturer SG to cooperate with Ukraine's Restoration Agency

OKKO modernizes about third of its gas stations investing $350,000-400,000 in each during war – CEO

EC downgrades forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 2%, in 2026 - to 4.7%

AD
AD