Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
11:31 06.02.2025

Ukrnafta begins importing German gasoline from Hamburg refinery

In 2025, PJSC Ukrnafta began importing German gasoline from the Holborn Europa Raffinerie refinery in Hamburg for its network of gas stations.

"The largest mono-brand gas station network, UKRNAFTA, is expanding the geography of fuel imports," the company stated in a press release.

In 2024, the company offered gasoline from Greek suppliers Hellenic Petroleum and Motor Oil Hellas, as well as fuel produced by the Plock (Poland) and Mazeikiai (Lithuania) refineries operated by Poland's Orlen.

Diesel fuel in 2024 was imported from 15 countries, including Greece (Hellenic Petroleum and Motor Oil Hellas), Israel (Ashdod Refinery and Oil Refineries Limited), Italy (SARAS and Sarlux S.R.L. Refining), the Netherlands (BP Refinery Rotterdam), the United States (Marathon Petroleum Company), Sweden (Preem AB and St1 Refinery AB), Poland (Orlen), and other manufacturers.

In 2023, the company imported fuel from the United States, Sweden, Poland, and Greece.

"The UKRNAFTA network offers its customers a superior selection of high-quality Euro-5 fuel, including premium Energy fuel that ensures high engine performance," the press release noted.

Ukrnafta is Ukraine's largest oil extraction company and operates a national network of filling stations. In March 2024, the company took over the management of Glusco assets, and now operates 547 filling stations – 462 of its own and 85 under management.

The company is implementing a comprehensive program to renew operations and modernize the format of its filling stations. Since February 2023, Ukrnafta has been offering its own fuel vouchers and NAFTA Cards, which are sold to both legal entities and individuals through Ukrnafta-Postach LLC.

Ukrnafta holds 92 licenses for industrial development of fields. It has 1,832 oil and 154 gas production wells on its balance.

The largest shareholder in Ukrnafta is Naftogaz Ukrainy, which holds a 50% plus one share.

In November 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine decided to transfer the corporate rights of the company, previously owned by private shareholders, to the state. The Ministry of Defense now oversees these shares.

