Economy

20:37 10.03.2025

Top 10 gas station networks in 2024 increases tax payments more than twice

2 min read
Top 10 gas station networks in 2024 increases tax payments more than twice

According to the results of 2024, the payment of all taxes by the top ten gas station networks by the number of gas stations has more than doubled, to UAH 9.8 billion, Director of the A-95 consulting group Serhiy Kuiun said on Facebook.

"To begin with, let's focus on the results of the top ten networks by the number of gas stations, which account for 54% of fuel sales in the country. By taxes we mean VAT (excluding VAT on imports), income tax, personal income tax and single income tax," he said.

According to the expert, the payment of taxes by the top ten increased by UAH 5.1 billion despite a 2.9% decrease in sales. In particular, VAT payments amounted to UAH 4.2 billion, which is three times more than the figure for 2023 (UAH 1.4 billion).

"Among other things, this is explained by the effect of the preferential VAT rate of 7% during the first half of 2023. Meanwhile, the growth dynamics across networks is extremely uneven: from 8.92% in BRSM to 2.5 times in UPG and three times in KLO," Kuiun said.

From the payment of income tax last year, an increase of 1.5 times was recorded, to UAH 2.2 billion. In terms of individual companies, the increase was from 13% in OKKO to two times in WOG and UPG and 7.5 times in MOTTO. At the same time, KLO and Avantage 7 showed a decrease in profit.

In turn, payroll taxes PIT and unified social contribution increased by 85%, or by UAH 1.6 billion, to UAH 3.4 billion. The average official salary for the top 50 increased over the year to UAH 17,482 per month from UAH 11,853 per month.

"Conclusion. The fuel market demonstrates good dynamics of tax payments on all items, including such problematic ones as income tax and payroll taxes," the director of A-95 said.

In his opinion, the increase in tax payments occurred mainly due to pressure from the tax service, MPs and the expert community. At the same time, a large gap remains between leaders and outsiders of taxpayers in the fuel market, which indicates, firstly, budget losses in 2024 and, secondly, the potential for increasing budget revenues in the current year.

Tags: #gas #taxes

MORE ABOUT

19:33 07.03.2025
By striking at Ukraine's gas infrastructure, Russia wants to achieve return of transit – ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

By striking at Ukraine's gas infrastructure, Russia wants to achieve return of transit – ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

20:33 20.02.2025
Gas imports to depend on consequences of Russian shelling of gas infrastructure - energy committee head

Gas imports to depend on consequences of Russian shelling of gas infrastructure - energy committee head

12:53 18.02.2025
No threat of stopping gas stations due to new form of receipt from March 1 - A-95 director

No threat of stopping gas stations due to new form of receipt from March 1 - A-95 director

15:04 07.02.2025
Work continues on possibility of transporting Azerbaijani gas through territory of Ukraine - MFA

Work continues on possibility of transporting Azerbaijani gas through territory of Ukraine - MFA

16:19 25.01.2025
Zelenskyy, Azerbaijani President discuss gas transportation issues in Davos

Zelenskyy, Azerbaijani President discuss gas transportation issues in Davos

16:19 20.01.2025
Poroshenko pays UAH 47 mln in taxes as tax resident of Horodkivka in Vinnytsia region

Poroshenko pays UAH 47 mln in taxes as tax resident of Horodkivka in Vinnytsia region

14:12 08.01.2025
Rada passes law on greenhouse gas emissions

Rada passes law on greenhouse gas emissions

14:37 03.01.2025
Shmyhal: We will pay special attention to development of Ukraine-Europe's Gas Safe concept in 2025

Shmyhal: We will pay special attention to development of Ukraine-Europe's Gas Safe concept in 2025

20:32 02.01.2025
Fico threatens to halt electricity supplies to Ukraine, stop supporting Ukrainians in Slovakia over gas transit cessation

Fico threatens to halt electricity supplies to Ukraine, stop supporting Ukrainians in Slovakia over gas transit cessation

20:40 27.12.2024
Fico calls weakening of Russia 'unrealistic goal,' proposes holding peace talks in Slovakia

Fico calls weakening of Russia 'unrealistic goal,' proposes holding peace talks in Slovakia

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz and ORLEN agree on supply of 100 mcm of LNG as part of broad cooperation in this area

Ukraine's National Bank raises key policy rate from 14.5% to 15.5%

Ukraine has UAH 126 bln in its treasury account, $40.3 bln in intl reserves – PM

Intl cooperation fund allocates EUR 400,000 to assess damage to Chornobyl's New Safe Confinement

Ukrainian securities roller coaster continues: WSE stocks plunge 6-15%, eurobonds drop 4-5%

LATEST

Metal structures have great potential in reconstruction projects - expert

CEO ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih urges intl partners to create joint venture with company to develop mineral extraction in region

Grain exports in first decade of March exceed one mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

Ukraine's energy sector losses from Russian strikes surpass $20 bln – Energy Club VP citing RDNA4

EU may grant Ukraine access to single market as part of peace deal

Naftogaz and ORLEN agree on supply of 100 mcm of LNG as part of broad cooperation in this area

Canada opens its market for Ukrainian apples

Ukraine's National Bank raises key policy rate from 14.5% to 15.5%

Net profit of banks in Jan 2025 decreases by 2.7% compared to Jan 2024

DTEK invests UAH 28 bln in restoration of TPPs, operation of mines since war start

AD