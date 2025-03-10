Top 10 gas station networks in 2024 increases tax payments more than twice

According to the results of 2024, the payment of all taxes by the top ten gas station networks by the number of gas stations has more than doubled, to UAH 9.8 billion, Director of the A-95 consulting group Serhiy Kuiun said on Facebook.

"To begin with, let's focus on the results of the top ten networks by the number of gas stations, which account for 54% of fuel sales in the country. By taxes we mean VAT (excluding VAT on imports), income tax, personal income tax and single income tax," he said.

According to the expert, the payment of taxes by the top ten increased by UAH 5.1 billion despite a 2.9% decrease in sales. In particular, VAT payments amounted to UAH 4.2 billion, which is three times more than the figure for 2023 (UAH 1.4 billion).

"Among other things, this is explained by the effect of the preferential VAT rate of 7% during the first half of 2023. Meanwhile, the growth dynamics across networks is extremely uneven: from 8.92% in BRSM to 2.5 times in UPG and three times in KLO," Kuiun said.

From the payment of income tax last year, an increase of 1.5 times was recorded, to UAH 2.2 billion. In terms of individual companies, the increase was from 13% in OKKO to two times in WOG and UPG and 7.5 times in MOTTO. At the same time, KLO and Avantage 7 showed a decrease in profit.

In turn, payroll taxes PIT and unified social contribution increased by 85%, or by UAH 1.6 billion, to UAH 3.4 billion. The average official salary for the top 50 increased over the year to UAH 17,482 per month from UAH 11,853 per month.

"Conclusion. The fuel market demonstrates good dynamics of tax payments on all items, including such problematic ones as income tax and payroll taxes," the director of A-95 said.

In his opinion, the increase in tax payments occurred mainly due to pressure from the tax service, MPs and the expert community. At the same time, a large gap remains between leaders and outsiders of taxpayers in the fuel market, which indicates, firstly, budget losses in 2024 and, secondly, the potential for increasing budget revenues in the current year.