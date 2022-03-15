Facts

15:45 15.03.2022

Zelensky about NATO: We heard that we can't joint it, people beginning to understand this, rely on themselves

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking at a meeting of leaders of states of the Joint Expeditionary Force, said that Ukraine had heard that it would not join NATO member states, the Ukrainian people are beginning to understand this and rely on themselves.

"It is clear that Ukraine is not a member of NATO. We understand this. We are adequate people. For years we have heard about supposedly open doors, but we have already heard that we cannot enter there. And this is true, and we must admit it. I am glad that our people are beginning to understand this and rely on themselves and our partners who help us," the president said.

He also added that Ukraine currently does not claim to activate Article 5 of the NATO Treaty.

