Facts

15:07 15.03.2022

Nearly 2,000 cars left Mariupol, same number waiting on the way out of city – authorities

1 min read

As of 2:00 pm on Tuesday, 2,000 vehicles left Mariupol in the direction of the city of Zaporizhia for evacuation, another 2,000 are waiting on the way out of the city, the Mariupol City Council has reported.

"As of 14:00, it is known that 2,000 cars left Mariupol. People follow the route Mariupol - Manhush - Berdiansk - Tokmak - Vasylivka – Zaporizhia, where they can get the necessary assistance. Another 2,000 cars are waiting on the way out of the city," the city council said on its Telegram channel.

For personal safety, people need to arrive in Vasylivka no later than 18:00. "If you don't have time, find a safe place and spend the night in Berdiansk or Tokmak," the council said.

Tags: #mariupol #evacation
