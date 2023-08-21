Almost 600 people, incl 153 children evacuated from Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region

Mandatory evacuation of the civilian population continues in Kupiansk district, almost 600 people were evacuated, including 153 children, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko has said.

"Mandatory evacuation continues in Kupiansk district. We strive to keep people safe. The maximum possible at the moment. Almost 600 people, including 153 children, have already been evacuated by the police, local authorities and volunteers," Klymenko said on his Telegram channel on Monday evening.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs also said "the police and the State Emergency Service remain with the local residents. They perform their functions with honor, despite the difficulties."

The rescuers and the policeman were awarded for their faithful service.