Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to resist Russian occupiers – AFU General Staff

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to successfully resist the occupiers, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"The 20th day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion is underway. The state, position, nature of the actions of the defense forces have not undergone significant changes. The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to successfully resist the invaders," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook on Tuesday.

According to the General Staff, during the day the enemy did not conduct active offensive operations, concentrating efforts on replenishing current losses, recruiting mercenaries from other countries, and solving problematic issues of logistical support for the occupying forces operating on the territory of Ukraine.

"Repeatedly there was information about the organization of training centers for mercenaries in Russian Smolensk and Belarusian Gomel and Bobruisk," the General Staff said.

The General Staff said in the report that in Volyn direction, the enemy is holding a group to protect the Ukrainian-Belarusian state border. At the same time, there remains a high probability of provocations aimed at drawing the Belarusian side into the occupation forces.

"In Polissia direction, the enemy made an unsuccessful attempt to break through the defense of our troops in the direction of Huta-Mezhyhirska, Liutizh. At the same time, the invaders were not successful in capturing Makariv," the General Staff said.

According to the General Staff, in Siversky direction, the enemy is trying to increase the grouping, organize logistical support for the resumption of the attack on Chernihiv.

In Slobozhansky direction, the main goal of the enemy remains the cordon of the cities of Sumy and Kharkiv.

The General Staff said that in Donetsk and Tavriysk directions the occupiers did not achieve success in Lysychansk district, suffered losses and retreated.

"In Rubizhne direction, the enemy is trying to gain a foothold on the western outskirts of the city. Continues assault operations in the western and eastern outskirts of Mariupol with the support of aviation and artillery," the General Staff said.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also said that, not succeeding in the main areas of action, the occupying forces, in violation of the norms of International Humanitarian Law, continue to launch missile and air strikes on civilian targets, civilians and critical infrastructure.

"The morale of the enemy remains at a low level, which creates additional problems for the occupying command to make up for current losses in a timely manner and strengthen the grouping in the areas where the enemy was utterly defeated by the Ukrainian defenders," the General Staff said.