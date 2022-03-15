Facts

14:35 15.03.2022

As result of missile fire at Dnipro Intl Airport, one wounded – PGO

1 min read

As a result of an air strike by Russian troops on the International Airport in Dnipro, one person was wounded, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) of Ukraine said.

"According to the investigation, on March 15, 2022, at about 03:00, the Russian armed forces carried out another targeted missile attack on Dnipro International Airport. As a result of the attack, one person was wounded," the PGO said in a Telegram channel.

According to the department, criminal proceedings have been opened on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (part 1 of article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Tags: #dnipro #injury #shelling
14:31 15.03.2022
According to preliminary data, four people dead after shelling in Svyatoshynsky district of Kyiv, fire not contained – local authorities

11:51 15.03.2022
Russian troops attack Dnipro airport at night – local authorities

09:57 15.03.2022
Occupiers fire at column of civilians during evacuation from Hostomel, woman killed – police

16:59 14.03.2022
15-year-old boy killed in the shelling of kindergarten in Chuhuyiv, investigation launched - prosecutor's office

16:05 14.03.2022
Two people killed, one injured due to Russian shelling of residential building in Kharkiv downtown - prosecutor's office

16:03 14.03.2022
Russian forces shell civilian homes in Nyzy – Sumy region governor

12:31 14.03.2022
As result of fall of Russian missile fragments in Kyiv on Kurenivka, one killed, six injured – Klitschko

11:49 14.03.2022
TV, radio repeater fired at Kyiv region, no casualties – local authorities

11:29 14.03.2022
As result of airstrike by occupiers in Buchansky district, two private houses, store destroyed – police

09:33 14.03.2022
Three civilians killed in air strike on Akhtyrka - mayor

