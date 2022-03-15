As result of missile fire at Dnipro Intl Airport, one wounded – PGO

As a result of an air strike by Russian troops on the International Airport in Dnipro, one person was wounded, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) of Ukraine said.

"According to the investigation, on March 15, 2022, at about 03:00, the Russian armed forces carried out another targeted missile attack on Dnipro International Airport. As a result of the attack, one person was wounded," the PGO said in a Telegram channel.

According to the department, criminal proceedings have been opened on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (part 1 of article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).